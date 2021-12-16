Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Director Purchases C$482,017.50 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at C$16,118,845.15.

Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,153,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,688. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$10.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.28.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

