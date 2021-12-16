Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Position Reduced by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 475,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.65. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $74.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

