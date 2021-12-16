Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the November 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. 257,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,128. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3.58%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

