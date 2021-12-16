Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $139.28. 8,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,971. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $134.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

