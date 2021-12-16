Kimball International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Kimball International has increased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years. Kimball International has a dividend payout ratio of 189.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $390.63 million, a P/E ratio of -132.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kimball International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimball International by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 141,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kimball International by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

