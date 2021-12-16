KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

