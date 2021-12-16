Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Up 99.4% in November

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 771,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,756. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $671.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.12. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $15.64.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.