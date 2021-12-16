Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Shares Down 0.3%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 304.50 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 305 ($4.03). 201,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 285,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £188.54 million and a PE ratio of 6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 329.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 326.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

