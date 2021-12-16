Kevin P. Riley Purchases 2,880 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after purchasing an additional 555,872 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after buying an additional 57,828 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,308,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

