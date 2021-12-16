Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 10.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 32.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

