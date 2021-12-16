Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $802,000 Position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 10.93% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 1,696.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.90.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

