Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,284 Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSR opened at $115.11 on Thursday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $82.65 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.27.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

