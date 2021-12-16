Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,392,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 1,073.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 527,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. Olin Co. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

