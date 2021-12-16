Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 523 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chewy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 70,082 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chewy by 1,278.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

CHWY stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,818.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

