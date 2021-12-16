Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 193.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $119.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

