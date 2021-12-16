Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Separately, Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 438,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 342,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AZBL opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

