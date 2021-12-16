Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 59 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.13.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total transaction of $559,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,049 shares of company stock worth $3,896,433. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $248.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $222.21 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.68 and its 200-day moving average is $339.40.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.26 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

