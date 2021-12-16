Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 114 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.19. 7,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,949. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.16. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

