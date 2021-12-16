Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $347.83. 16,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,948. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

