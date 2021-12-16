Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,933,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 871.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $415,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.80. The company had a trading volume of 157,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,317. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $210.80 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.21.

