Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after buying an additional 304,785 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,552,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,706,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,114. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

