Kenneth Duda Sells 40,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total transaction of $3,766,100.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $138.66 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

