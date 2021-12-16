Kemacoin Market Cap Reaches $18,903.04 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $18,903.04 and approximately $8.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00032129 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

