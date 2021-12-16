Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Sells $44,660.00 in Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $44,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $956.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 696.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $135,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

