KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 7.8%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) rose 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $20.13. Approximately 1,009,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,447,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

Get KE alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28 and a beta of -1.46.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,946,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,405,000.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.