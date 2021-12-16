Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) vs. CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Financial Survey

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CAI International and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAI International 39.87% 24.53% 5.48% Katapult N/A -400.78% -27.25%

94.9% of CAI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of CAI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAI International and Katapult’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAI International $294.01 million 0.00 $27.73 million $7.41 N/A Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A

CAI International has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CAI International and Katapult, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAI International 0 3 0 0 2.00 Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50

CAI International presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Katapult has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.50%. Given CAI International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CAI International is more favorable than Katapult.

Summary

CAI International beats Katapult on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc. is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

