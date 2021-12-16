Karen Seaberg Sells 1,208 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $273,880.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00.

MGPI stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.23. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 35.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 226,421 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 65.9% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 442,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after acquiring an additional 175,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,059,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

