Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,847. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $561.27. The stock has a market cap of $241.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

