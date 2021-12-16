Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

