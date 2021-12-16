Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 717 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $212.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

