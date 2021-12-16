Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Clorox by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Clorox stock opened at $176.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average of $170.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

