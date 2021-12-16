KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 269,658 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.56% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $13.57 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.99.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

