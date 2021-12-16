Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 2,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

Kalera AS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSLLF)

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

