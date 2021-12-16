Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 207.5% from the November 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of JUVAF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 266,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,338. Juva Life has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.
Juva Life Company Profile
