Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 207.5% from the November 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JUVAF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 266,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,338. Juva Life has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

Get Juva Life alerts:

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.