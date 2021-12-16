JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 861,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 234,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 71,687 shares during the period.

JMST opened at $51.02 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04.

