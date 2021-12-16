JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $26,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.51. 3,194,053 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.