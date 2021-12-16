JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BAE Systems (LON:BA) to Underweight

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 555 ($7.33) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 645 ($8.52). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.85) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.80 ($8.11).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 531 ($7.02) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 566.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 556.18. The firm has a market cap of £16.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

