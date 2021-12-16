JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €235.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €257.07 ($288.84).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at €181.62 ($204.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($283.37). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €186.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €200.59.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.