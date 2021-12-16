JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €11.00 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €11.00 ($12.36) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) target price on Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.36 ($11.64).

B4B3 stock traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €11.50 ($12.92). The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($14.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

