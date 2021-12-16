JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 164.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Shares of BBCA opened at $65.35 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65.

