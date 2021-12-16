Josep Bassaganya-Riera Sells 40,000 Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $214,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 43,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $215,860.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 40,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $230,800.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 25,530 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $169,774.50.
- On Monday, December 6th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $222,120.00.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $221,400.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37.
- On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:LABP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 140,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,255. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 116,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.09.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
