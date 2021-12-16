Josep Bassaganya-Riera Sells 40,000 Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $214,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 43,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $215,860.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 40,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $230,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 25,530 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $169,774.50.

On Monday, December 6th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $222,120.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $221,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37.

On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 140,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,255. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 116,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.09.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.