Jimmy D. Veal Sells 973 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.