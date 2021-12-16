Jill Leversage Acquires 1,600 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AUPH opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

