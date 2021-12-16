JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt Sells 106,400 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roderick Wendt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $24.98 on Thursday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.