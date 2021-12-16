Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.51.

NYSE:AJG opened at $167.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $171.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after buying an additional 83,475 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,755,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.