Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report issued on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($2.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.01). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.
Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).
IMGO stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.22. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.68.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,709,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Imago BioSciences Company Profile
Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
