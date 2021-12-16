Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

