Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for freenet in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for freenet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of freenet stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. freenet has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

