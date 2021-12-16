Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JPXGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Japan Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Japan Exchange Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

