Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 13.8%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) were down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 2,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 176,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,239,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,997,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 629.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 691,831 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

